From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of concerned APC North East Forum has declared their support for Senator Abubakar Girei as National Deputy Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of its convention slated for March 26.

The forum in a statement signed by its leader Comrade Bappare Mohammed commended the leadership of the party for zoning the position of deputy national chairman North to the North East, a decision the forum considered as commendable.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

According to the forum, there is nobody with the pedigree of Senator Girei to occupy such a position to provide the requisite assistance to whoever emerges as national chairman in the running of the affairs of the party for success in all elections come 2023.

Recall that Senator Girei was elected Senator for the Adamawa Central constituency of Adamawa State, Nigeria at the start of the Nigerian Fourth Republic on 29 May 1999 and appointed to committees on Senate Services, Banking & Currency, Internal Affairs (Vice-Chairman) and Local & Foreign Debts.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘Senator Girei political pedigree is very outstanding and is a political asset to the APC, hence our support for him to bring his wealth of political experience to bear in the leadership of our great party.

‘We are calling on all northern delegates to the national convention to rally round support for distinguishing Senator Abubakar Girei as the deputy national chairman of the party.

‘He is a tested and trusted candidate with all the requisite political experience that will help our great party, we, therefore, make bold to say that he is the best man for the job.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘We appeal to governors, National Assembly members, state Assembly members both serving and former and all delegates from the north to give their support to Senator Abubakar Girei as the deputy national chairman of our great party, he will not disappoint,’ he stressed.