From Desmond Mgboh, Kano
An amalgamation of youth groups in the North West region has endorsed the aspiration of the daughter of late Chief MKO Abiola, Rinsola Abiola, for the position of the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In a press conference held in Kano, the coalition declared that the young Abiola was endowed with sterling qualities that would bring positive change to the party and to Nigerians in general.
The amalgamation which consists of card-carrying APC members, activists, student and women groups, among others, explained that Rinsola would prioritise the concerns and interests of Nigerian youts within the party and would also deliver greater benefits to all.
‘She is committed to youth inclusion and believes in creating space for women and youth in politics in addition to the fact that, like her father, she is detribalised and patriotic,’ said Sabiu Suleiman Ibrahim, zonal coordinator of the coaltion.
They explained that their support for Abiola is motivated by their belief in supporting young people in the present political dispensation, adding that they would establish a central unit where assistance such as legal advice, branding and campaign materials would be extended to young aspirants.
