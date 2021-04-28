Comrade Obidike Chukwuebuka, an aspiring candidate for the position of APC National Youth Leader, has paid a courtesy call on some APC leaders in Abuja, whilst on his consultation call on top leaders of the ruling party, regarding his aspiration in the forthcoming convention of the party.

Amongst the leaders whom he visited in Abuja, were Hon. Fatuhu Mohammad, Nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Member Representing Daura, Sandamu & Mai’Adua Federal Constituency, of Kastina state in the House of Representatives, and Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed, the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Social Investment and Caretaker National Youth Leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as well as others, whom warmly welcomed the Jovial Young Party Stalwart.

Whilst some of the discussions he had with these leaders remain personal, its obvious that he is widely accepted and embraced by the Leaders of the Party, as he Pushes his Candidacy for the Party’s Top Youth Leader.