The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu, in a statement said that all members of the new team should work towards unity and harmony to help the party succeed in the 2023 general election.

Kalu, who described the party’s National Chairman-elect, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, as competent and well-experienced, expressed confidence in the new executive members.

He urged the executives to swing into action by uniting party members ahead of the general election.

He said: “I want to charge the national chairman-elect to urgently commence the process of getting all members united and committed ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I want to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, newly elected members of the NWC, and other members of the party for the success recorded in the national convention.

“I am appealing to Nigerians to continue to entrust the affairs of the country to the All Progressives Congress (APC). APC is a party for all Nigerians. APC is committed to the growth, unity and development of Nigeria.”