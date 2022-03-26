From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Eagle Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention is agog, with music as supporters of presidential aspirants dance around the venue showcasing the campaign banners of their principals.

Among the dancers are supporters of Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as well as supporters of the former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu.

Supporter of the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, and those of the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, were also not left out in the frenzy.

Similarly, the posters of the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amechi and his counterpart, in the Niger Delta Ministry, Godswill Akpabio also adorned strategic spots around the Eagle Square.

Details later