Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has announced the diversion of traffic from the Eagle Square Abuja, venue of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Convention scheduled for March 25-27, at the Eagle Square Abuja.

The police said the diversion is to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike and boost the economic activities of the FCT.

Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, who made this known, said alternative routes have been created to ensure the security and safety of all and called on the public to comply with the directives.

The statement said “the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command after critically and considerably drafting an operational order to maximize the deployment of human and material resources for the success of the convention, deemed it fit to intimate members of the public about a few traffic diversions as follows:

1. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan By Court of Appeal; 2. Behind Court of Appeal; 3. Ecowas by Women Affairs; 4. Finance Junction; 5. Behind Foreign Affairs; 6. Kur Mohammed by National Mosque; 7. Benue Plaza; 8. Nitel Junction; 9. Phase 3; 10. NNPC Tower; 11. Ceddi Plaza Bridge; 12. Gana by Transcorp; 13. DSS Headquarters; 14. Phase 1; 15. NASS Junction; 16. Bullet; 17. Bayelsa House.”

The statement added that the FCT Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday PSC, while expressing confidence in the revamped security architecture, “urges members of the public to cooperate with the Police and consider the use of alternative routes. He also noted that the arrangement was emplaced for security optimization and ease of transportation.”