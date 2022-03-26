From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said it has recovered several dangerous weapons smuggled into the Eagle Square venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention by thugs to attack innocent persons.

The weapons, according to the Command’s spokeswoman, Josephine Adeh, include cutlasses, daggers, sticks, knives, scissors, charms among others.

Adeh also said that police deployed tear gas at the crowd when it became very clear that the hoodlums wanted to distrust the convention and cause mayhem.

Adeh, reacting to reporters’ questions on the FCT Police WhatsApp channel, noted that the actions of the hoodlums led to the use of teargas.

‘IIn such an occasion, a certain considerable level of crowd dispersal moves is necessary, otherwise, even the delegates won’t have a way and a place to play delegatory roles,’ she said.

She added that the police deployed aerial patrol and mounted troops of the force to quell the crowd.

