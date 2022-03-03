From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The last may not have been heard about the controversy surrounding the proposed March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as South East leaders have rejected the position of deputy national chairman purportedly zoned to the region.

At a well-attended meeting at the Imo Governor’s lodge Abuja, they opted for the party’s national secretary.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

In attendance were Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi former Senate president Ken Nnamani and member a member of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonaya Onu, Minister of Labour & Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, Hon Minister of State Mines Dr. Uche Ogar. Others are Sen. Frank Ibezim, Sen. Osita Izunaso, Nkeiru Onyejiocha, Dep. Chief whip House of Reps, Amb Jerry Ugokire, Chief Gbazuagu N. Gbazuagu, Hon Nze Duru, Hon Mariam Onuoha, Hon Austin Chuwukere among others.

They unanimously rejected the position of Deputy National Chairman and cautioned the leadership of the party against taking away the slot of the National Secretary from the South East region

The leadership described as an injustice, any move to allot the office to the Deputy National Chairman to the region (South East) based on individual interest against the entire region.

They warned the leaders from the South East not to accept the position of the Deputy Chairman and appealing to the two governors from the region to ensure justice is done to the people of the region.

In the communique issued at the end of the meeting the leaders argued that since the party recently adopted that all offices previously held by officers from the two major zones of the country should alternate, the case of the South East should not be an exception in the interest of justice and equity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

They also argued that both South West and South South have occupied top positions of the party previously like the National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Odigie Oyegun and Adams Oshiomohle and the current National secretary Sen. John Odoedehe Akpan.

The APC South East leaders further argued that the statistics left the zone out of the party’s leadership equation, adding: “We are calling on the national leaders of our great party not to marginalise the South East in the composition of the forthcoming National Executive of our great party.

“This call becomes very pertinent if we are to take into cognizance, the decision of the high echelon to alternate the offices of the party should move between the two similar regions between the North and the South.

“For instance, the incumbent chairman of the interim national caretaker committee of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni was the National Secretary of the party from the North East. That presupposes that if the office is to alternate, it must come to the South East as a matter of right,” the communique stated.

The leaders equally emphasised that it would amount to gross injustice to the region should the office be zoned to the South West which presently occupies the position of vice president and the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We urge that the party to zone the position of the National Secretary to the South East as a demonstration of love, respect and equity to our people. To us, if and when that is achieved, it will be symbolic as it demonstrates that APC is for all Nigerians and not for some people. It will also ensure that our people will be more mobilized into the party,“ it said.