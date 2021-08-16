From Fred Itua, Abuja

As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares for its national convention, the youth wing of the party has endorsed the chairman, Senate Committee on Services, Mohammed Sani Musa, Niger East as the next national chairm.

APC National Youth Network, Niger State Chapter, said Musa is the most qualified candidate to lead the party to another election victory in 2023

Speaking in Abuja when he led a delegation of the youths on a visit to the senator, leader of the group, Usman Muhammad Apaya, explained that the group has settled for Musa because of his several ywars of experience both Niger state, in the business and legislative class. He said he had been positioned well to lead the APC as the national Clchairman.

Apaya who doubles as the national publicity secretary of the APC National Youth Network, described the senator as a grassroots mobiliser and bridge builder.

He said: “With the current state of the APC, the party needs to leadership qualities of Senator Musa to continue the reconciliation and peaceful rehabilitation approach that has been entrenched in the party by the outgoing National Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

“Your victory in the National Chairmanship race will not only be a victory to Niger State, but for all members of APC worldwide for the simple reason that you single handedly gave soul to the APC and saved it from political assassins who attempted to kill the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians that was given to the APC in 2015, the victory every one is enjoying today.

“The exceptional qualities you have exhibited over the time are all worthy of emulation, needed to be appreciated and rewarded with the position of National Chairman of the APC and you have the capacity and capability to lead the APC to victory come 2023 general elections.

“This is the time for the APC to have someone in the capacity of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as APC National Chairman to pilot the affairs of the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

“With you at the top echelon of our great party, we are rest assured that, 2023 is going to be a ” Broom Revolution” across the country where APC will certainly sweep all the 36 States of the country, including the FCT into its fold, especially with the developmental projects that have been completed, with some ongoing which are all billed to be commissioned before the expiration of tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He further added that Musa has “excellent presentation skills, political knowledge, bill sponsorship, teamwork, policy development, political campaigning, analytical reasoning, policy negotiation and leadership.

”We are pushing for him because he is a progressive Senator with strong history of leading high-performance teams to meet or exceed objectives, dedicated and hardworking with internal drive to deliver excellence.”

In his remarks, Senator Musa who hailed the group of plans to hold the symposium, stressed the need for youths to continue to work towards those qualities that will enable them take up the mantle of leadership, just as he urged them to remain focused, diligent and sincere.