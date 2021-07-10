From Fred Itua, Abuja

As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to elect its National Working Committee (NWC) in its forthcoming National Convention, a group of party stakeholders, has described Senator Mohammed Sani Musa From Niger State as the most qualified candidate to lead the party to another election victory in 2023.

The APC recently released its timetable for the conduct of ward, Local government and State congresses to elect its leaders ahead of the national convention.

The group, under the aegis of APC Stakeholders for 2023 Elections Victory, argued that Senator Sani Musa has gathered several experience both in the business and legislative class to position him well to lead the APC as National Chairman.

Coordinators of the group, Yemi Adeleye and Sabiu Ali who described the senator representing Niger East at the red Chambers as a grassroots mobiliser and bridge builder, argued that “at the current state of the APC, the party needs to leadership qualities of Senator Musa to continue the reconciliation and peaceful rehabilitation approach that has been entrenched in the party by the outgoing National Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

“This is the time for the APC to have someone in the capacity of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as APC National Chairman to pilot the affairs of the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

“The senator has been trustworthy and persuasive with sufficiently in digesting and comprehending challenges at all levels.

“A committed manager of people and resources, using exceptional leadership organization and communication skills to manage high-performance cross sectional teams.”

The group argued further that Senator Musa has a proven skill in developing consensus at party, Committee and legislative levels, adding that he has also exhibited qualities that could stand him out as a solid party man that can deliver the APC in all future.