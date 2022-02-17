From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Senator Tanko Al-Makura’s chances of being at the helms of affairs of the All Progressives Congress(APC) looks brighter ahead of the slated convention of the party as stakeholders from the South East drum support for his ambition.

A statement by the stakeholders signed by Chief Chibunna Ubawuike after their meeting in Owerri on Thursday urged other members of the party in the South East to close ranks and queue behind Al-Makura for effective representation and leadership.

Ubawuike who described him as the best for the position assured that the emergence of the former Governor, will reposition and reform the party for greater heights and sustain the gains made so far by the party since its formation.

“Senator Umaru Tanko AL-Makura is detribalized, a unifier, articulate, meticulous, tried, tested, pragmatic, dynamic, resourceful, youth-oriented, manager of men and resources, accountable, dependable, great mobilizer and a political pilot with requisite certifications. Our great party, the All Progressive Congress and Nigeria will benefit immensely from his above innate attributes and cognate experience.

“We, therefore, appeal to South-East members and stakeholders of our great party, the APC, to unanimously support and vote en masse for the proactive and transparent statesman, who is a firm believer in equity, justice, fairness and shows firmness where necessary and flexibility where possible in all his actions as a public servant. He abhors totalitarian, dictatorial and despotic tendencies but promotes egalitarian and libertarian actions. He is the best man for the job. The cap fits him perfectly,” Ubawuike stated.