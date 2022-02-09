From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s South-South stakeholders have demanded the position of the National Secretary in the about to be constituted party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The stakeholders also made an appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the party to consider the South-South for the APC National Secretary position.

Speaking on the zoning, Hon. Abel Akpan from Cross River State argued that the party should consider the South-South for the party chief scribe.

According to him, the South East geopolitical zone has held the position of National Secretary of a ruling party, right from the days of Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo as PDP National Secretary, noting that after Nwodo came Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, late Chief Ojo Maduekwe and some others.

Akpan, also claimed that the present National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu is from the South East geopolitical zone.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, the Cross River APC Chieftain emphasised that the position of the APC National Secretary in South-South will consolidate the party in the zone.

“We, South-South stakeholders from APC, are demanding that the position of the National Secretary should be zoned to us. Our brothers from the South East had held the position of National Secretary of a ruling party in the past and are still holding the same in the PDP.

“The South-South should be allowed to hold such position for a ruling party, as this would give the zone a strong commitment to the party. Yes, we know that we held that position of the National Chairman but we were not allowed to complete our tenure in that office.

“We appeal to the President Buhari and other party leaders to consider it progressive to zone the National Secretary to the South-South,” he insisted.

Apart from the South-South currently occupying the position of the chief scribe of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoudehe, Hon. Victor Giadom had equally acted as APC National Secretary previously.