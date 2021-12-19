The Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders have appealed to the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party to ensure its National Convention is conducted in February 2022 as approved.

Alhaji Abdullahi Dauda, spokesman of the group made the appeal in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, adding that holding the convention was critical to avoid issues within the party’s ranks and files.

The Concerned APC Stakeholders is a political group under the aegis of the APC.

The statement was the group’s reaction to a letter credited to the Chief Whip of the Senate , Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu.

Kalu in the letter, had urged Buni, Chairman of the APC CECPC and members of the committee to consider postponing the party’s national convention earlier approved to hold in February 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said because Kalu was not a founding member of the APC, he had no right to say the party’s national convention should not hold.

“He has PDP to fall back to if the court give judgement against the actions of the Buni-led APC CECPC in the future, while we don’t have where to go, because APC is all we have.

“Therefore, other caretaker members should rise and save the party before its too late.

“It is our hope and belief that the CECPC will not employ any delay tactics that will result to further postpone the national convention from the February 2022 date as it has done in the past,” Dauda said.

He noted that the original six months mandate of the committee had extended to almost one and half year.

According to him, the major, if not the only task before the committee as of today, is the conduct of the national convention, stressing that this must be pursued with all vigour and seriousness it deserves.

“While we await the release of the full timetable for the national convention, the Concerned APC Stakeholders reiterate its earlier position that the upcoming national convention must not only be free, fair and transparent.

“It must be seen to be so by all party men and women, the convention must be open, credible and devoid of any form of imposition in whatever guise.

“It is time the APC again, subject the emergence of its leadership to the will and consent of the majority of party members rather than the backdoor consensus arrangements of any bloc or group.

“The Concerned APC Stakeholders, in its avowed commitment to ensuring that our party is returned to its core progressive ideals and foundation, will continue to watch the processes leading to the convention closely,” he said.

Dauda added that the group would ensure that only individuals with requisite pedigree emerged as new leaders of the APC.

He appealed to members of the APC CECPC as they meet on Monday to resist further temptation to postpone the party’s national convention in the interest of larger party members.

Dauda equally appealed to President Buhari to call the committee to order before it became too late.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that new National Working Committee (NWC) members are expected to be elected at the APC forthcoming national convention to manage its affairs.(NAN)