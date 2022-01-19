From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for February 26, the South-South Emerging Leaders’ Forum (SELF) has warned leaders of the party not to elect some individuals in the race who have been indicted for some financial crimes by anti-corruption agencies.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, the national coordinator of the group, Preye Wilson, warned that the ruling party does not need a national chairman that will be dragging in and out of the anti-corruption agencies’ offices to explain their dealings in the past.

Wilson said it is time for the ruling party to deviate from past experiences of electing the former governor as national chairman.

While making reference to a media report titled: “APC faces integrity test, five chairmanship aspirants on EFCC radar,” the South-south forum warned that if any of these allegedly indicted chairmanship aspirants is elected as a national chairman the party will be easily blackmailed by the opposition parties and other critics.

The South-South forum, however, urged the party delegates and leaders at all levels to consider a brilliant Senator Mohammed Sani Musa’s integrity, track records, firmness and simplicity among those parading themselves as chairmanship aspirants in APC.

“For us in the South-South Emerging Leaders’ Forum, we believe that the best way the ruling party can continue to discourage corruption as clearly stated in the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari is to elect a new national chairman that’s free of EFCC or ICPC cases.

He said: “We also note that since the successful merger process the produced the ruling APC former governors have had enough time. From our father former governor of Osun state Chief Bisi Akande, who was succeeded by another former governor of Edo state Chief John Odigie Oyegun and later to another former governor of Edo state Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, we feel it is time to try a Senator and a competent hand at that.

“We, therefore, appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President and Speaker, former and serving governors, and all the APC leaders at all levels to support the aspiration of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa from Niger state to emerge the next national chairman of APC.

“This we believe that governing APC will not regret. We have taken our time to investigate all the aspirants, we have listened to them on various platforms and also read about their plans for the party and therefore come to a conclusion that Senator representing Niger East is currently the best to lead an anti-corruption political party among other indices.”