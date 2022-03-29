National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has challenged the new leadership and party members to work together in common purpose with commitment to ensure another resounding victory at all levels in 2023.

He gave the charge when he congratulated every member of the party and the newly elected members of the National Working Committee.

He said the future stability, progress and prosperity of Nigeria depends substantially on the democratic commitment and efficacy of the APC.

“We must all come together to ensure the party keeps faith with its promise to the Nigeria people by creating a more prosperous, secure and just society for all.”

He said the success of National Convention demonstrated the resilient fiber of APC in its collective objective to establish democratic good governance and economic prosperity in Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for his leadership. Deserving citation are members of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for carrying out the vital assignment of planning and conducting the March 26 National Convention. We acknowledge the caliber of men and women elected to the leadership positions of the party as pledged. We encourage them to work in unity toward our common purpose. In this way, victory for the party and excellent governance for the Nigerian people shall be assured. Congratulations to the new National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulahi Adamu, who like me is a team builder and former governor.”