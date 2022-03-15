From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The failure of the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to commence the sales of the nomination forms to aspirants jostling for various vacant positions for the National Working Committee (NWC) as proposed in the timetable and schedule of activities for its national convention has heightened doubts that the March 26 convention would hold.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

A source at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja told Daily Sun that the leadership crisis that has rocked the party was responsible for the inability to print and sell the forms.

“Apart from the fact that the forms are not yet printed, the situation on ground over the rightful headship of the party will not create the right conducive environment to sell forms,” said the source.

Other secretariat staff were equally apprehensive over the situation, wondering who, among Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni and his Niger counterpart, Sani Bello, was in charge of the party.

“Yes, we have passed through this road previously, but the situation we find ourselves presently is so confusing. You can see how the secretariat is looking deserted. No activities. Governor Bello is not here and Governor Buni they touted will return to the secretariat to take over is still at large. We are helpless and can only wait to see events unfold,” said a staff who wouldn’t want to be named.”

This is as security agents, yesterday, stormed the national secretariat of the ruling party and cordoned off the entire Blantyre Street where the party’s headquarters is located.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The security agents, numbering over 80, arrived the secretariat in no fewer than 11 patrol vehicles and occupied strategic positions outside the secretariat.

Though they were civil in their conduct and allowed free flow of vehicular and human traffic, none of the gladiators laying claims to the leadership – Governors Mai Buni and Sani Bello – was on ground in the secretariat.

Interestingly, the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) members had breezed into the secretariat around 2.30pm to hold a meeting, which was probably chaired by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

Pressed to speak to newsmen after the meeting, especially on the court order threatening its proposed national convention, the party’s spokesperson, Ismaeel Ahmed said: “Don’t worry, I will address every issue on Tuesday (today).”