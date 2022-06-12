From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has reacted to the woeful defeat of the South East aspirants at the just-concluded National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu emerged candidate of the party with 1,271 votes after defeating former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amechi, his closest rival, who polled 316 votes.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Umahi who scored 38 votes at the convention, blamed delegates and some leaders of the South East region for the inability of candidates from the zone to win the APC ticket.

Umahi who described the APC convention as an eye-opener, specifically blamed the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, for the defeat aspirants from the zone suffered at the convention.

Speaking on Saturday in Uburu, during the maiden matriculation of King David University of Medical Sciences, Umahi accused Obiozor of abandoning the South East Presidency project at the last minute.

He alleged that the Ohaneze leader and other leaders and delegates from the zone were never sincere about their demand for Nigeria president of South East extraction.

The Governor however commended delegates from Ebony state for voting for him, stressing that by standing by him, they have made a strong statement of their genuine and unwavering stance for Nigeria president of South East extraction in 2023.

“First, let me say to Ebonyi people, you are wonderful people, the Presidential election was a great eye-opener to every son and daughter of Ebonyi State and with your support, we fought very gallantly.

“I had a series of meetings with the party’s chairmen in the five states of the zone in the company of its national vice-chairman.

“I implored the delegates that the issue was not about me but the mood of the Igbos in the nation.

“I implored that they should vote for any South East aspirant so that when the votes are counted, we would not be missing.

“We would have made a strong statement in the process that the Igbos are eminently qualified with the due capacity to lead the country,”

“There was no sort of lobbying I did not receive but I maintained that it was about bringing the marginalisation of the Igbos to the fore,”

“The setting of the Nation is well skilled against any contest for Igbo man, while every xones have about eight States or more and South East has only five, how do you expect an Igbo man to win a contest under this kind of arrangement.

“Prof. Obiozor could not stand for Igbos when it mattered so much, it is a very big shame, I have no confidence in him and he is no longer my President. In the comity of South East, Ebonyi people are not regarded, I continue to say that Ebonyi will never be Biafra.

“I weep for our Leaders, we are now regarded as people that will sell anything for the sake of money, it is about equity, justice, and fairness upon which I continue to shout for the unity of this country.”

“I am the Governor of Ebonyi State, the only agenda I have for South East now is Ebonyi Agenda, I continue to say that he who sells his brother, even the buyer will not trust him.

“Anyone that fights against the interest of Ebonyi people in the South East, I will fight the person Publicly, Ndigbo, get your PVC and bond together, you have seen that nobody wants you anymore, we have the fighting spirit and the spirit of our founding Fathers have been rekindled to fight for us.

“When Honourable people are needed in South East, they will come to Ebonyi State, everything is not money,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .