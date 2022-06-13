Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Cosmas Iwu, has applauded Governor Hope Uzodinma for organising a world class national convention for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said by all standards, the recently concluded APC convention was the best in recent history and attributed it to the adroitness and sagacity of Uzodinma who was the chairman of the convention and presidential primary committee.

In a statement in Owerri, Iwu said the governor has made Ndigbo proud as the convention was adjudged the freest and fairest with all contestants accepting the results and pledging to work with the winner, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The SSG said although that was not the first time Uzodinma was executing a national assignment successfully, the outcome of the convention was a testament to his dexterity and patriotism in rendering service.

“The exploits of Uzodinma in that convention has made Ndigbo proud. Although those of us in Imo knew his capacity, we congratulate him for lifting the flag of Imo high in Abuja,” Iwu said.

On the Democracy Day, the Imo state scribe said the governor has given practical expression to the concept through his numerous achievements in just two years in office.

According to him, Imo people can now relate to what democracy means because they have been positively affected through the projects executed by the governor.

