From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As the Mai Mallam Buni led caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress(APC) continue to ponder on the reality of conducting the convention of the party on February,26 as earlier slated, Governor Hope Uzodinma and senator Rochas Okorocha’s factions of the party are on divergent views on same election.

While Uzodinma’s faction has given their nod for the postponement of the convention, Okorocha and his loyalists believed the election should go on as scheduled.

