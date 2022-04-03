Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has described the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at Abuja on March 26, 2022, as successful, stating that the South East zone of the party has also become stronger as envisaged.

Speaking to newsmen on arrival at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, from Abuja, yesterday, Governor Uzodimma said: “The Southeast was lucky to have a Zonal Vice Chairman who will henceforth oversee the activities of the party in the zone. The convention was awesome; the APC came out stronger, having elected virtually all the officers through consensus.”

Governor Uzodimma said that the APC at the national level is looking up to the South East to work harder to ensure the party becomes “stronger and stronger.”

He affirmed that the party is already excited that the Imo APC is growing everyday, both in population and spread, a situation he said not only challenges Imo State APC faithful to do more but also members of the party nationwide.

On the recurring security situation in Imo State, particularly the incidents that took place while he was away, the governor said he has “absolute confidence in the ability of the security agencies in the state to rise to the occasion, whether the escalation is from the opposition or from the criminal elements.”