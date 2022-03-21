From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma has said contrary to the expectations of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) will successfully hold its convention on Saturday, March 26.

The governor was responding to a question that nothing on the ground suggests that the ruling party was ready for the national convention on Saturday.

According to him, ‘on the APC convention, I don’t know what kind of sign you want to see before you know, that convention will hold on Saturday. As of yesterday (Sunday), all the subcommittees have started meeting. The screening committee, the Accreditation Committee, and I’m aware that they are only waiting, the venue is being prepared.

‘So I don’t know the kind of machines you want, whether you want caterpillar or bulldozer to now know that there will be convention.

‘You know, I told you people that APC is the party to beat. So the wish of our opponent is to see that APC is scattered, or is not united. But that is their wishful thinking. APC cannot afford to lose what they have. Because what we have is the trust of over 200 million people. And we don’t just have a choice, we must remain united to be able to continue with this programme.

‘So I want to assure you, that we will have a very peaceful, very successful convention on Saturday, if anybody’s thinking otherwise, well that person should go and pray because God has already approved our convention.’