Youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) will vie for offices in the forthcoming National Convention of the party, a member of the South West Caucus of the APC National Youth Lobby Committee, Rinsola Abiola has stated.

She made this declaration while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today. She stressed that the move was in furtherance of the ultimate goal of having young people play a key role in securing the country’s political future.

She maintained that “now is the time for youths to take action by strategically utilizing their numeric strength through active participation in the political process.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Abiola further promised to galvanise and mobilise vibrant Nigerian Youths who had excelled in their fields of endeavour to join the mission of ensuring that young people assume the mantle of leadership in the 2023 elections.

She noted that the youths in the APC across the country had positioned themselves to ascend to leadership positions, stating “the caucus is working assiduously to see to it that the party produces a presidential candidate who is committed to the emancipation of young people in Nigeria.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .