From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Enugu North senatorial district have rejected the zoning arrangements of the party for the State Working Committee (SWC) and other positions.

The stakeholders announced the rejection, yesterday, after a meeting hosted by a governorship aspirant in Enugu State, George Ogara, during the 2019 general election at his residence in Obaka Unadu in Igbo-eze South Local Government Area.

The meeting approved the election of a former commissioner for Health, Simon Ideka, who is from Aku in Igbo-etiti council, who replaced Emecheta Okwu as the new APC chairman in Enugu North.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, former House of Assembly speaker and APC senatorial candidate in Enugu North district in 2019 general election, Eugene Odo, who chaired the meeting, said state executive from the district and stakeholders were not carried along in the purported zoning arrangements.

“We are surprise that Ben Nwonye-led Executive Caretaker Committee and few others would stay in their bedrooms and announced zoning arrangements for APC without due consultations.

“Enugu North district, interchangeable called Nsukka zone, has over 50 percent of APC faithful in the state, it is unfair and amount to marginalisation for the zone to discuss issue of zoning arrangements of positions without carrying the district along.

“Stakeholders which comprises party chieftains, state, council and ward executives, after deliberation on the issue, unanimously reject the zoning arrangements that allocate governorship position to Enugu East district, state party chairman to Enugu West district and Secretary to Enugu North district.

“We have told our members in district to ignore any zoning arrangement and contest any position of their choice,” he said.