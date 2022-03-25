Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), has announced the diversion traffic to the eagle square Abuja, venue of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Convention scheduled for March 25-27, at the Eagle Square Abuja.

The police said the diversion is to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike and boost the economic activities of the FCT which largely depends on transportation.

FCT police command Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, who made this known, said alternative routes have been created to ensure the security and safety of all and called on the public to comply with the directives.

Adeh, statement on the diversion of traffic reads; “The All Progressive Congress (APC) National Convention is scheduled to hold from 25th to 27th March 2022 at the Eagle Square Abuja. The convention is usually greeted with a heavy influx of the Politicos from every part of the country and will be graced by the attendance of The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari(GCFR), The Vice president, and other notable party stakeholders.

“In the light of the above, and in other to ensure maximum safety as well as the continuation of economic activities which largely depends on road traffic, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command after critically and considerably drafting an operational order to maximize the deployment of human and material resources for the success of the convention, have deemed it fit to intimate members of the public about a few traffic diversions as follows ;

1. Good luck Ebele Jonathan By court of appeal

2. Behind Court of Appeal

3. Ecowas by Women Affairs

4. Finance junction

5. Behind Foreign Affairs

6. Kur Mohammed by National Mosque

7. Benue Plaza

8. Nitel junction

9. Phase 3

10. NNPC Tower

11. Ceddi Plaza bridge

12. Gana by Transcorp

13. DSS Headquarters

14. Phase 1

15. NASS Junction

16. Bullet

17. Bayelsa House.

The FCT Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday PSC while expressing confidence in the revamped security architecture of the Territory, urges members of the public to cooperate with the Police and consider the use of alternative routes. He also noted that the arrangement was emplaced for security optimization and ease of transportation.

Finally, the Command urges the good people of the FCT to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.