From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Babangida Hassan of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Jabi, Abuja, has fixed December 17 to commence hearing in a suit filed by an aggrieved member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okosisi Emeka Ngwu, seeking an order setting aside all actions and decisions taken by the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

In the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/1824/2021, and filed by his lawyer, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), the plaintiff is further seeking an order of court dissolving the committee.

He listed other defendants to include the APC; Isiaka Oyebola; Ken Nnamani; Stella Okorete; Governor Sani Bello; Dr. James Lalu; Senator Abubakar Yusuf; Hon Akenyemi Olaide: David Leon; Abba Ali; Prof. Tahir Mammam Ismail Ahmed and Senator James Akpan Udoedehe.

Ngwu said he wanted to contest the position of the National Chairman of the APC in 2018, when the term of the national chairman of the party expired, but was prevailed upon to allow Adams Oshiomhole to be returned unopposed.

He said after two years, he was surprised to hear that the National Executive Committee and National Working Committee had been dissolved and a contraption known as Caretaker/Extraordinary Planning Committee had been created by an unknown person and Mai Mala Buni asked unilaterally to head the committee.

He is, therefore, seeking a declaration that unless an election is conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act, and by an organ known to and created by the constitution of the APC, no valid candidates can emerge from such a primary.

Meanwhile, the court has granted an order for extension of time for the APC to enter its appearance in the suit and to file other processes as was prayed by its counsel, Daniel Akinwale.

