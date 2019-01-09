Only last week, the factional chairman of the party in the state, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, knocked Nwoye over the crisis in Enugu APC.

Jude Nnamuchi

The controversial chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, would want to be seen as a no-nonsense party administrator who loathes holding the short end of any stick. Like the headmaster does in school, he believes he is empowered to whip any unruly party member into line. He believes in the supremacy of the party, and just like Louis XIV of medieval France who believed that he was indeed the state, Nwoye also believes that he is the party!

On a chance encounter I had with him sometime in early 2018, he told me that what informs his style was because people do not need soft handling. Whether this no-nonsense style has worked would still remain in the realm of personal conjecture because many members largely attribute the wobbly fortunes of the party in the state to how things are being handled.

Last week, Nwoye stirred the hornets’ nest when he took on the former President of the Senate, an elder statesman and a highly respected leader of the party in the nation, Senator Ken Nnamani. By the way, Nnamani is the national vice chairman of the APC’s campaign council for the South. Nwoye accused him of anti-party activities, lack of pride in the party’s gubernatorial candidate and duplicity. In his words, Nnamani is guilty of being “APC in Abuja and PDP in Enugu State.”

He deprecated Nnamani’s assertion that “a good product markets itself,” which he considers to be a veiled reference to the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state vis-à-vis the gubernatorial candidate of his party, the APC, in the person of Sen. Ayogu Eze. For this statement, he believes that Nnamani is not proud of the candidate of his own party in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state. An inverse interpretation is that he has affirmed that the candidate of his party in the forthcoming election is, by implication, not a “good product” that can market itself! But this is by the way. The issue is whether Nwoye has been an asset or a liability to the party in the state.