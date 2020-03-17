Romanus Ugwu, Godwin Tsa, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), got messier, yesterday as the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal stayed the execution of the ruling of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) suspension of Adams Oshiomole.

It came even as a Federal Capital Territory High Court granted an interim order allowing Victor Giadom, acting national secretary, leave to act as national chairman.

In a bench ruling delivered by a three-man panelof the appellate court led by Justice Abubakar Yahaya, yesterday, the court ordered a stay of execution of the FCT high court’s order.

A panel of the appellate court, which included Justices Joseph Oyewole and Muhammed Mustapha, consequently, restrained the respondents in the appeal from proceeding to act or take any further steps with regard to the ruling of the FCT high court. The court ruled that the order would remain binding pending the hearing of Oshiomhole’s motion for interlocutory injunction slated for Friday.

The panel also unanimously restrained the respondents, including the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Security, from further giving effect to the suspension order.

In his ruling, Justice Yahaya said: “We have considered the application and looked closely at the exhibits attached and we agree that an emergency picture has been painted such that an intervention of the court is warranted.

“There is an information that the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party is fixed for Tuesday. If this happens, there is no chance that status quo would be maintained.

“In the circumstances, we find merit in this application and it is hereby granted. We hereby order the stay of execution of the ruling of the lower court made on March 4, 2020.

“As a corrolary, an injunction is hereby granted restraining the respondents, themselves, privies or agents from proceeding to give effect to the ruling of the lower court made on March 4, 2020, and from taking any further steps regarding the said ruling.

“We implore political parties to try to resolve there differences internally without always involving the court.”

Oshiomhole to chair NWC meeting Tuesday

Oshiomhole is expected to chair the enlarged National Working Committee (NWC) meeting as a confirmation that he has taken charge of the running of the party.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement in Abuja, said the meeting will hold at the party’s national secretariat by 12 noon.

“All members of the NWC are expected to attend as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting.

“Recall that a Court of Appeal on Monday stayed the execution order of a High Court restraining the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from further acting in that capacity,” the statement read.

Buhari backs suspension of NEC meeting

Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, has announced the indefinite postponement of Tuesday’s emergency NEC meeting.

He made the announcement after he led some governors of the APC to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Bagudu said President Buhari was pleased to endorse the suggestion to postpone the NEC meeting to enable them agree on issues affecting the party.

Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe were absent at the meeting.

Another court approves Gaidom as acting national chair

A Federal Capital Territory high court, yesterday, granted an interim order allowing Victor Giadom, acting national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to act as the party’s national chairman.

Samira Bature, a judge, gave the order following a motion ex parte filed by Mustapha Salihu, the party’s national vice chairman, north-east.

Salihu had sought an interim order allowing Giadom to act as national chairman and preside over meetings of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) pending the decision of the party’s NEC.

He also sought an order restraining the APC and its officers or anyone from preventing Giadom from functioning as the acting chairman pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

The judge granted all the prayers sought by the applicant and adjourned the matter to March 20.

We’ll obey Buhari’s intervention

But Giadom has said they would honour the intervention of President Buhari in postponing the proposed NEC meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Speaking to newsmen after the decision between the APC governors and President Buhari, Giadom said: “The NEC meeting has been postponed indefinitely. At the appropriately time, the public and members of the NEC will be informed on the new date but, as of today, we are in agreement with the President that the NEC meeting has been postponed,” he said.

On whether he was still in charge with the latest ruling from the Appeal Court for the suspension of Oshiomhole, he replied: “I have not been served yet, I am talking to you as the acting national secretary.”

Osho virus threatens party –Okechukwu

Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has said the affliction threatening the All Progressives Congress (APC) was “Osho virus,” and not “2023 virus,” as national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, alleged.Tinubu, in a statement, Sunday, said the APC was threatened by what he called ambition-virus 2023, engineered by members of the party who put their 2023 ambitions over and above governance.Tinubu also said those calling for the removal of the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, did so because they felt that he threatened their 2023 ambition.However, in a statement on Monday, on behalf of the Adams Oshiomhole Must Go movement, Okechukwu, a chieftain of the party, said Oshiomhole was the major threat to the APC, as he had betrayed the expectations and responsibility entrusted to him and also helped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take APC strongholds like Adamawa, Bauchi, Zamfara and Sokoto.He urged President Muhammadu Buhari, serving governors on the party’s platform, former governors and well-meaning members of the party “to save the soul of APC from further unknown consequences of Osho-virus damage and destruction,” saying, if there is a virus as our revered Asiwaju proclaimed, it is more of Osho-virus than 2023 virus.”

Okechukwu listed 10 “sins” allegedly committed by Oshiomhole against the party to include revival and resurrection of collapsing PDP structure, brazen incompetence, flagrant breach of APC’s constitution, manipulating, corrupting and mangling the 2018 APC gubernatorial and legislative primary elections, employing double standard, insincerity and erosion of Buhari’s 12 million vote bank.

According to the VON DG: “With the greatest respect to our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are passionate and loyal members of the All Progressives Congress at the grassroots level. Permit us to state without equivocation that, hitherto, we held Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in high esteem and had high expectations of optimum performance and quality leadership from him. That explains why we, the APC delegates nationwide, unanimously and consensually elected him as sole chairmanship candidate two years ago.”

He added: “Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is now a bull in the china shop; in utter disregard to the high expectations of the responsibility entrusted on him, and the constitution of the APC, has today committed without remorse or introspection 10 monumental cardinal sins against our great party, APC. If there is a virus as our revered Asiwaju proclaimed, it is more of Osho-virus than 2023 virus.

“The PDP, a political party, which in 2018 was ravaged by internecine intra-party feud, won more states like Adamawa, Bauchi, Zamfara, and Sokoto, all strongholds of APC. Second, revival of PDP is evidenced in the Bayelsa State imbroglio. It is our considered belief that no sane national chairman of a prominent political party would submit the name of an incumbent senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be Deputy Governor without evaluating the strategic cost to the party. Most importantly, lack of diligent scrutiny of essential documents of candidates, or one-man-show, points to Osho-virus, crass negligence and incompetence.”

Okechukwu also accused the APC chairman of flagrant breach of the party’s constitution and elevation of dictatorship, among others.

He said: “We sincerely doubt whether Comrade Oshiomhole has taken time to peruse APC’s constitution, for, if he has done, he could have been less narcissistic, less despotic and more collegiate in managing the party. For it is only super kings or despots that can impose national officers of the party, in clear breach of APC’s constitution.

“Is it 2023 that made Comrade Oshiomhole mismanage our primary? Is it 2023 that made Comrade Oshiomhole to nearly shunt Asiwaju who made him governor and chairman, by covertly printing ballot papers to favour Ambode for Lagos gubernatorial primary?”

He accused Oshiomhole of applying double standard in managing the party.

“It is on record that Comrade Oshiomhole in his infinite self-survival instinct, ratified the Lagos gubernatorial primary election and which was not conducted by the APC gubernatorial primary panel set up by him, but by Asiwaju’s men and did not ratify that conducted by Senator Amosun’s men at Ogun State. Is this kind of atrocity 2023 virus or Osho-virus?”

He ordered State Chapters to choose between Direct and Indirect method of primary election only to change the choice made by States depending on his whims and caprices. For instance, he changed that of Enugu State from indirect to direct in the midst of the gubernatorial election.

“In his classical double standard paradigm, he glossed over the suspension of his Ward; whereas he ratified that of Ward suspension of Inua Abdulkadir, vice chairman North West. Is that 2023 or Osho-Virus?”

He also accused Oshiomhole of trying to enthrone himself as a godfather and rascality.