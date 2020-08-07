Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The lingering crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara state chapter has taken a new turn as a Zamfara State High Court holden in Gusau on Friday dissolved the executive council of the party and ordered new congresses.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Bello Tukur Gummi in his judgement that lasted about 4 hours, ordered the dissolution of the executive council members from the ward, local government and state levels.

Justice Gummi upheld the complaints by Alhaji Surajo Garba and 138 that they were disenfranchised during the 2018 party Congress.

Justice added that the congresses that produced the leadership of the party was not conducted in line with law and order therefore it nullified the process.

He ordered the dissolved excos to stop parading themselves as party leaders.

The court also ordered for fresh congress in which due process should be followed and level playing ground should be given to all members.

Counsel to Alhaji Surajo Garba, Barrister Misbahu Salaudeen expreesed satisfaction about the ruling, because members of the party were disenfranchised that was why the party excos at levels were dissolved.

However, the counsel to the state party executives Barrister Kelechi Odeoyegbo said they would study the judgement and possible appeal was underway.