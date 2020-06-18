Godwin Tsa

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday renewed the order empowering Chief Victor Giadom to act as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for two weeks.

In addition, the court also empowered the APC National Vice Chairman (North East), Mustapha Salihu to act as the National Secretary.

Before now, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Isa-Onilu, had announced ailing Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Acting National Chairman, being the Deputy National Chairman (South).

The development followed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld Oshiomhole’s suspension.