Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a theatre of war on Wednesday morning as two members of the National Working Committee (NWC) claim the headship of the ruling party, issuing contracting directives over the activities of the party.

Uncertainty had enveloped the secretariat in the early hours of Wednesday with the deployed security agents taking over the duty of screening staff and visitors at the entrance gate.

Strategically located inside and outside the secretariat, the security agents had arrived the party headquarters on two Hilux Patrol vehicles, stopping the journalists covering the party from gaining entrance into the complex.

The NWC loyal to Oshiomhole had initially issued a statement announcing that Abiola Ajimobi has taken charge of activities at the secretariat.

However, armed with the court order granting him permission to take over the running of the party, former acting National Secretary, Victor Giadom, had stormed the secretariat as early as 9.00am to take charge.

Speaking to newsmen, Giadom had announced the nullification of the reports of the screening committee on the aspirants for the Edo state governorship election primaries.

According to him; “The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, in a unanimous judgement, affirmed the suspension of Oshiomohle as the National Chairman of APC. Consequently, I bring to your notice that on the March 16, 2020, Hon Justice S.U. Bature in suit no FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 had ordered that, with the earlier suspension of Oshiomohle, I, Hon Victor Giadom should act as National Chairman of our great party. “That Order could not be immediately effected at that time because of the temporary reprieve Oshiomohle got from the Court of Appeal on the same date. However, having removed the temporary reprieve by the Court of Appeal and considering the fact that we cannot allow for a vaccum, I most humbly inform you that I have assumed office as Acting National Chairman of our great party in compliance with the order of the court.

“I therefore, most humbly solicit the support of the entire leadership and members of our great party in achieving this very important responsibility. I want to assure all party members that the APC will obey court orders/judgements as to bring sanity to our great party. Time for selective compliance of Court Orders and judgements is over.

Our party, will no longer allow local quests for the control of power to influence our decisions,” he noted.

Announcing the decisions his camp has taken, he said: “As the Acting National Chairman and presiding officer in the NWC, we therefore cancel the decision of the Screening and Appeal Committees of the former Chairman of the party on the Edo primaries. This is in strict compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria that forbids anyone who is interested in a cause to be a judge in that same cause.

“It is a brazen rape on the Rule of Law and the Constitution for Oshiomohle to preside and select Committees in respect to the governorship primaries in Edo State being a key player in the crisis in that State. Whatever the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the former Chairman, the former Chairman was given to play in that process the APC constitution, it cannot override the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria which governs all of us.

“We therefore, ask all Aspirants in the governorship primaries to report for fresh screening between Wednesday and Thursday. I call on all aspirants to remain in the APC as we guarantee fairness and justice to all concerned. The schedule and time for each aspirant shall be communicated.

“In addition to the above the Deputy Organising Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Muhammad Sani lbrahim, shall immediately resume office as the Acting. National Organising Secretary in compliance with the judgement of the Federal High Court in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/733/2018 which removed the former National Organising Secretary, Emmanuel lbediro since September 24, 2018. This is to ensure strict compliance with the Rule of Law,” he directed.

However, few hours after addressing newsmen, NWC members loyal to the suspended chairman, numbering 16, told newsmen, announced that Giadom is not qualified to act in any capacity, having resigned his membership of the NWC to contest the Deputy Governorship of the party in his home state, Rivers.

Party’s National Vice Chairman (South-south), Hilliard Eta, who stood in for Abiola Ajimobi, said that the national leadership has constituted a commiittee to concude the remaining activities for the party’s primaries for the Edo poll, appointing the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, to head the committee.

He also announced the composition of the Primaries Appeal Panel, emphasising that having resigned to contest the position, Giadom has not been readmitted into the party.

Defending their position on the membership status, Eta said: “NWC also noted order that was delivered in Port Harcourt in respect of the Rivers State executive committee of our party, the NWC is aware of the fact that the court agreed that Igo Aguma should hold the caretaker committee in Rivers State and the NWC as obliged and would obey that court order. We will all make plans in due time to have the Congress of our party from the Ward culminating at the state level in Rivers State.

“It is also noted that Victor Giadom had resigned to contest as Deputy Governor of the party in the last election and that the party has no recollection that the South-south zone of the party had represented him.

“Therefore the NWC has now asked the South-south of the party to present a member of the party to fill this position.

Three of our members, the National Vice Chairman South-east, Emma Eneukwu, The National Disabled Leader, Alh. Misbahu Didi and National Financial Secretary,” he said. Speaking further, he said: “The meeting was properly attended, in this meeting we had 15 members of the NWC out of 21. The NWC resolved as follows. We are aware of the court order of Wednesday and in dealing with the matter we have resorted strictly to the Constitution of APC, because the Constitution is intended to deal with matters such as this.

“That in the event of the inability of an officer of the party, the Constitution is invested with the process of replacement and so according to the Constitution of the party, the NWC re-affirms the Deputy National Chairman (South) as the acting national chairman of the party. And in his absence as also enshrined in our constitution, the National Vice chairman of the party from the zone of which the national hails from and in this case, the South-south acts on behalf of Ajimobi.

“The party is running on a comeback. The Constitution of the party envisages that from time to time we will have this kind of circumstances, and because this is so, the Constitution provides us with remedies,” he said.

Giving update on Edo guber, he said: “Following the ongoing Edo State primaries of the party, the NWC has constituted a seven-man election panel for the Edo primary elections that is scheduled to hold on June 22, 2020. The panel has these names; Senator Hopes Uzodinma as Chairman, Ajibola Bashiru as Secretary, Abdullahi Abbas, Ibrahim Sabo, Ojo Obioma, Hajia Amina Muhammad and Gbenga Elegbeleye as members.

For the primary election appeal committee, Prof. Mustapha Bello as chairman, Dr. Kayode Ajulo as secretary, Umar Ahmed, Nasir Dundun, and Rasaq Mahmud as members.

From all indications, a member of the NWC, however, described Giadom as an impostor, informing Daily Sun that the court order he was parading was to chair the proposed emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting before the outbreak of the health pandemic.