Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) took worrisome twist yesterday with the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, demanding for an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to contain further escalation of the crisis.

Nabena, who alleged that the factional acting chairman of the party, Victor Giadom, is sponsored by fifth columnists, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, to facilitate emergency NEC to also deliberate on consolidating APC’s control of Edo and Ondo states ahead the forthcoming governorship elections.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on the leadership crisis in the ruling party, the deputy spokesperson warned that: “the APC is clearly at a tipping point.”

While insisting that Giadom claiming the chairmanship of the party is acting the script of his sponsors and fifth columnists, he said: “At least four people are laying claim to the chairmanship of the APC following the court-ordered suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. All manner of court cases and orders are flying around contesting party decisions and the position of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“Factions are festering at the national level and many states. The APC is clearly at a tipping point. The several court cases and orders over the national leadership of the party has put the party in a standstill and is a legal threat to forthcoming elections in Edo and Ondo states. President Buhari is the leader of the party and it has become imperative for him to order for an emergency meeting of NEC to find solutions to the crisis and chart a way forward.”

Responding to the claim by Giadim to the position of acting National Chairman, the Bayelsa-born APC chieftain said: “Not too long ago, Victor Giadom claimed the position of the National Secretary now APC is clearly at a tipping point by his claiming the chairmanship. It is unfortunate that Giadom is being used as destabilizing agent by fifth columnists.”