Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) took worrisome twist on Saturday with the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, demanding for an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to contain further escalation of the crisis.

Nabena, who alleged that the factional acting chairman of the party, Victor Giadom, is sponsored by the fifth columnists, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, to facilitate emergency NEC to also deliberate on consolidating APC’s control of Edo and Ondo States ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on the leadership crisis in the ruling party, the Deputy spokesperson wared that: “the APC is clearly at a tipping point.”

While insisting that Giadom, claiming the chairmanship of the party is acting the script of his sponsors and fifth columnists, he said: “At least four people are laying claim to the chairmanship of the APC following the court-ordered suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. All manner of Court cases and orders are flying around contesting party decisions and the position of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“Factions are festering at the national level and many states. The APC is clearly at a tipping point. The several court cases and orders over the national leadership of the party has put the party in a standstill and is a legal threat to forthcoming elections in Edo and Ondo States. President Buhari is the leader of the party and it has become imperative for him to order for an emergency meeting of NECe to find solutions to the crisis and chart a way forward,” Nabena noted.

Responding to the claim by Giadim to the position of acting National Chairman, the Bayelsa born APC chieftain said: “Not too long ago, Victor Giadom claimed the position of the National Secretary now APC is clearly at a tipping pointhe by his claiming the chairmanship. It is unfortunate that Giadom is being used as destabilizing agent by fifth columnists.

He further asked: “Ondo what grounds is Giadom claiming chairmanship of the party when he long ceased to be a member of the NWC following his resignation to contest as the Rivers State Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2019 elections. Whatever waiver Giadom is brandishing cannot stand as the Constitution and INEC guidelines require resignation from public office to contest general elections, which Giadom did by resigning as Deputy National Secretary.

“The same Giadom and his sponsors are already engaging in anti-party activities through their continued support of Governor Godwin Obaseki despite formerly joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the Edo State governorship election.

“The National Judicial Council should investigate boasts by sponsors of Giadom, a Minister and North central governor that they are in control of the Court of Appeal and are already using it to further their selfish interest and sabotage the APC.

“As I have always said, personal interest must never override party interest. The APC is nobody’s personal property. I call on our dear President to accede to the request by majority of well-meaning party members and leaders and convene an emergency NEC meeting to address the leadership crisis and deliberate on consolidating the APC’s control of Edo and Ondo States ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections,” Nabena appealed.