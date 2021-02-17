From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a scathing remark to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that he has ‘failed woefully’ at his job.

Lai Mohammed had on Tuesday had described Nabena as an impostor for advising him to work with his Kwara State governor and allow peace to reign in the ongoing party’s nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise.

However, in an apparent reply to the minister’s recent taunt, Nabena said that ‘time has left’ the Information Minister, adding that he ‘can’t catch up’ unless he works with Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Reacting to the minister in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Nabena insisted that ‘Lai Mohammed should go back to his state chapter (Kwara) if he still relevant there and work with the governor and other stakeholders for his voice to be heard at the national level.’

Commenting further, Nabena said that Lai Mohammed and his gang are calling for the cancellation of the registration exercise for their selfish interest, adding that ‘the details of evil plans to destroy the APC by the likes of the minister has been exposed and the party leadership is fully aware.

‘At the right time, Lai Mohammed and his gang will be exposed and Nigerians will then know the real impostor, that time is sooner,’ Nabena said in the statement.

On the allegation of being an impostor, Nabena said Lai Mohammed does not understand that the ‘NEC (National Executive Committee) can’t commit suicide and give birth to Caretaker Committee because it is the highest body of the party. Even the President, the governors, Senate President and the Speaker are all members of the NEC. So, if NEC commits suicide that shows there is no more party. Time has left Lai Mohammed behind and he can’t catch up with time.

‘Lai Mohammed and his fifth columnists are the biggest problems of this administration. As the Minister of Information and Culture that is supposed to explain the policies and programmes, including remarkable achievements of this administration to Nigerians, Lai Muhammed has failed woefully. Whatever he says is considered a lie. If not, Lai should tell Nigerians what has been his contributions in the last five years.’

The Bayelsa politician remarked that for Lai Mohammed to know the real impostor ‘he should ask himself and his fifth columnists gang within the APC that are bearing names that are not in the party’s constitution.’