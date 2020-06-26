Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The recent intra-party crisis that characterized the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been described as rancorous which would have consumed the party, if not for the timely intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, which led to the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

A chieftain of the party, Senator Abubakar Girei stated this while reacting to the dissolution of the NWC of the party following a recent meeting of the NWC at Aso Rock with President Buhari in attendance.

According to Senator Girei who represented Adamawa Central between 1999 and 2003, “APC members nationwide are very happy and proud of the very timely, bold and courageous steps taken by our dear President Muhammadu Buhari to save our party from imminent collapse.

“Dissolving Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led rancorous APC NWC was the best thing that has happened to the party since the last convention.

“Mr. Oshiomhole’s bloated ego, greed and pursuit of personal and selfish interest would have certainly ruined the party.

“Adams Oshiomhole leadership of the party caused so many set backs for the party and now that he is out of the way, rebuilding of the party ahead of future elections should be the concern of all party members” he further stated.

“The choice of credible statemen and women as a caretaker committee is about the best step towards re-engineering, repositioning the party to become a truly democratic party rather than a house of commotion that Oshiomhole turned it to” he stressed.

He called on well meaning party men and women to rally round the newly constituted caretaker committee members to help in repositioning the party to take her rightful position.