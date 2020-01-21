An Edo House of Assembly member-elect, representing Etsako East Local Government constituency, Kingsley Ugaabi, has thrown his weight behind the National Chairman of the All progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, in his face-off with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Ugaabi said the purported suspension of the former governor by the APC state chapter is “a joke and huge insult.”

In a statement, Ugaabi said the state chairman cannot unilaterally suspend Oshiomhole, and asked party’s elders in the state to call the chairman to order.

He said Oshiomhole was “democratically elected as national chairman of the party in one of the finest party national convention election and sworn in, in June 2018.”

The lawmaker added that Oshiomhole is a political colossus whom all sons and daughters of Edo State is supposed to adore.

“Oshiomhole is a former president of the Nigerian Labour Congress, with his outstanding records and commitment to the struggle of the welfare of Nigeria workers, a former governor of Edo State with great developmental strides as it borders on the red roofs revolution in schools and in the education sector, road infrastructure, health, human capital and capacity building/development, liberalisation of the political atmosphere for upcoming political aspirants with ambition to freely contest and win elections without god fathers.

“A national chairman who has delivered political gains in all ramifications with good synergy between the legislature and the executive, winning elections for the ruling party in states otherwise considered to be strongholds of the opposition.

“Instead of attempting to pluck Oshiomhole down, he should take pride in his achievements and records as a person of great strength and political artistry,” he said.