The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Organising Secretary, Mohammed Sani Ibrahim, has argued that following the sacking of the ruling party’s National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, he is now the substantive person to take over his position.

An FCT Federal High Court presided over by Nnamdi Dimgba, had in 2018 in a suit filed by Senator Osita Izunaso, ruled that Ibediro should stop parading himself as the national organising secretary.

Armed with the judgement, Ibediro’s deputy, Sani Ibrahim, on Friday told newsmen at the headquarters of the ruling party, that he is now the recognised national organising secretary on acting capacity.

But dismissing his claims, Ibediro, described him as a rable-rouser, revealing that he had earlier dragged him to court but lost the case, as the court told him that he lacks the locus and was not even a party to the case.

According to Ibrahim, “I was duely elected as the deputy national organising secretary at the convention. If you recall very well the genesis of the crisis that rocked particularly the election of the national organising secretary.

“Emmanuel Ibdiro no doubt contested the election for the national organising secretary. By virtue of respect to constituted authorities and rule of law the Federal High Court under Justice Dimgba annulled the election of the national organising secretary. It was a clear judgement and can’t be appealed.

“So by the virtue of the judgement passed on September 14, 2018, there is judgement nullifying all that happened till fresh elections are held. Erroneously or autocratically, the then chairman of the party held to Emmanuel Ibdiro. The party should be rebranded. The rule of law must take place,” he said.

Responding, Ibediro, who attributed the latest development to the leadership crisis involving the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said that he lacks the locus to take over his position.

“The man is beating about the bush. He took me to court in Abuja recently and the court threw out his case, telling him that he lacks the locus. He is not a party to the main suit and to the appeal. The court said that he did not even contest the position.

“The court threw away his case two weeks ago. And he forgot that the case is still in the Appeal Court. He cannot fish in troubled water,” Ibediro said.