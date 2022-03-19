From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A senior lawyer, Eyibio Udo Esq, has faulted the vote of no confidence passed on the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Governor Sani Bello-led 10-member Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

On Thursday, March 17, a leaked memo signed by 10 of 12 members of the Governor Bello-led Caretaker Committee had disclosed that a vote of no confidence was passed on Akpanudoedehe.

A senior party official present at the meeting had disclosed how Akpanudoedehe refused to append his signature to certain documents, particularly the rejected letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) convening an emergency APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which would have countered the authority of Governor Mai Mala Buni, the CECPC National Chairman who was out of the country on a medical leave and aided his ouster in what was a carefully plotted palace coup.

Akpanudoedehe had stormed out of the inaugural meeting chaired by the then CECPC Acting Chairman and reports were wrongly spread in the media that he had resigned. Akpanudoedehe promptly denied resigning.

“Akpanudoedehe is clearly a victim of loyalty and caught in the powerful and intricate web of trying to balance competing interests in the party’s favour. He stood by Governor Buni, the CECPC Chairman and the party rules, insisting that the party be administered in line with the Chairman’s directives. This act of loyalty earned Akpanudoedehe the ire of the ten members of the Caretaker Committee, who executed their stiff penalty against him by passing a vote of no confidence on him.

“What they failed to note is the fact that they had no power to oust Senator Akpanudoedehe, as only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party which put him in the office, could oust him.” senior party official present at the meetings disclosed.

Reacting to the situation, the legal luminary described their action as null and void ab initio, stressing that the procedure adopted by two –third of the members of the CECPC was ultra vires and not in conformity with the party’s Constitution.

“The purported vote of no confidence of March 8, 2022 on the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator Akpandoedehe, is null and void ab initio. The procedure adopted by two –third of the members of the CECPC was ultra vires, their powers not in conformity with the party Constitution.

“Article 17 (v) of our party Constitution which spells out the procedure to be adopted when passing a “vote of no confidence” on an officer of the Party provides as follows:-

“Subject to ratification by the National Convention or Congress an Officer shall be relieved of his post at any time if a vote of “No Confidence” is passed on him by two-thirds of the members of the relevant Party organ,” he insisted.