Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is currently meeting with the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, alongside some members of party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in the State House, Abuja.

The National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir, National Treasurer Adamu Panda and two others are attending the meeting in the CoS’ office in State House, Abuja.

The meeting is believed to be in connection with the crisis.

Oshiomhole was escorted to the meeting by a police orderly who had a pile of office files with him.

The party boss is dealing with the fallout from the party’s disqualification of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial primaries.