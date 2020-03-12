Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

South-South stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently in a closed-door meeting at the instance of Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki.

This is despite the call by the APC’s national vice-chairman, South-South, Hillard Eta, for the boycott of the meeting of the ruling party.

Notable personalities sighted at the meeting holding at the Edo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, are the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, the former Edo state governor, Oserheimen Osunbor, the immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Safety Administration Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, and Senator Ndoma Egba.

Others are former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Usani Usani, factional chairman of the Edo State chapter of the party Anselm Ojezua, Senator Domingo Obende, Senator James Akpan Udoedege, Chief Ray Murphy, leader South-South Stakeholders Forum, amongst others.

The meeting has been convened to find a replacement from the zone for the embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, reports say.