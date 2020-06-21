Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The immediate past national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has demanded an urgent composition of a Caretaker Committee to rescue the ruling party from further deterioration.

In a statement issued in Abuja titled ‘APC: Before it is too late’, Odigie-Oyegun lamented that the party had completely eroded Nigeria’s democracy, warning that the development could threaten the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It reads in part: “This statement is therefore a clarion call to leaders of the party, particularly the governors and Mr. President to urgently bring a stop to the disgraceful and humiliating charade occurring within the National Secretariat of our great party. There is a most urgent need for the party NEC to meet and institute for the party a Caretaker Committee (even if we have to invoke the doctrine of necessity), whose main responsibility will be to arrange for a special National Convention.

“We approached Nigerians with the promise of change that resonated widely across the country. Based on our promise of change, the people voted against the ruling party in a collective political action that was unprecedented in our nation’s history. Never before had our people’s hopes been so raised. It is my fervent prayers that in a few years from now, we do not look back and say never before have a people’s hope been so dashed.”