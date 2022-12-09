From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Chairman of the Nasarawa state Inter party Advisory Council, Hon. Cletus Ogah Doma Friday condemned in totality the attack on APC Chieftain, Abubakar Abu Giza and cautioned the youth in the state against thuggery.

Cletus Ogah stated this while reacting to the a video showing a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress APC, Abubakar Abu Gija stripped naked, molested and humiliated by youth suspected to be supporters of APC in Lafia the Nasarawa state capital.

According to IPAC Chairman, Youths as the vanguard of nation building and instrument of integration should remain neutral and should not allowed themselves to be used as agents in the hands of the politicians.

Honourable Ogah who is also the Chairman of the Zenith Party in the state condemned t the molestation of the APC chieftain, describing the act as barbaric, unwholesome stating that Nigeria s must rise against attack on innocent citizens.

The IPAC boss advised the ruling APC and other political parties, residents and other citizens to robustly condenms thuggery and other forms of unwholesome acts that could truncate the forth coming general elections in the country.

“The yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians to have a credible, peaceful conduct of elections in 2023, must not be allowed in the hands of the politicians causing troubles in the country.

“It is the collective responsibility of all actors and members of of all the political parties to ensure that campaigns are conducted with decorum and in accordance with the rules of the game”, the Zenith Labour party Chairman declared.

He appealed to people of the state to desist from fanning the embers of discord and violence during electioneering campaigns.

It would be recalled that Abubakar Abu Giza was allegedly stripped naked, molested and humiliated by the youths suspected to be supporters of the ruling APC yesterday when the party held it’s meager rally in Nasarawa state,

The youths suspected to be supporters of the party alleged descended on the chieftain of the party, at the Emir Palace in Lafia.