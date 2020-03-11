Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Director General, Buhari/Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti State in the 2019 poll, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, has advised stakehokders in the party to sheathe their swords and enthrone stability in order for the party to last beyound 2023.

Osinkolu tasked the leadership of the National Working Committee (NWC) on peaceful coexistence, reminding that the party must put into consideration the warning of President Muhammadu Buhari that the party may collapse after 2023 owing to internal crises should political gladiators refuse to take on some precautionary measures ahead of 2023.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, Osinkolu tasked the leadership of the NWC to ensure peaceful co-existence among members while urging those in positions of authorities to refrain from any act that could destabilise the party.

He spoke on the need for the pro and anti-Adams Oshiomhole’s forces to find a way to reach compromise on how best to accommodate themselves and run the party in the most dignifying way.

He added that the ongoing struggle for power in APC had been widening the gulf of among members and taking the shape of how the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) collapsed prior to 2015 general elections.

“We have to heed the advice of President Buhari at the last NEC meeting that if people refused to take caution, the APC may collapse before 2023.

“That statement was instructive and it is only when we have a party that we can win elections, that politicians can contest and be sure of victory. The PDP is now regretting losing the 2015 elections and APC must learn from this history.

“Though, the PDP had lost control of the federal political machinery, but the party performed glowingly in the 2019 general elections and this should be enough signal that APC must not take the electorate for granted.

“Though, I don’t want to believe this, but people who are struggling for 2023 power game barely a year we had a general election must know that it is not in the best interest of our people.

“Nigerians, who queued in the sun to elect their leaders expected the dividends of democracy and I hope the NWC as drivers of the party must be accommodating while those opposed to the new leadership and its style must seek the best way to resolve their grievances; this remains the best way to save our party from imminent collapse”, he said.

The party leader also agreed with Ekiti chapter of the APC that the position of the national deputy chairman (South) moved to Oyo State should be retained in Ekiti.

The Oshiomhole-led executive had announced former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi to occupy the position contrary to the nominee sent by Ekiti APC, Senator Gbenga Aluko.

Osinkolu said two former Ekiti State governors, Segun Oni and Niyi Adebayo had occupied the seat and that the party must respect the principle of micro-zoning and allow the vacancy to be filled by an indigene of the state.