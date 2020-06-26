Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Personal aide to a sacked member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) had hectic time on Friday evening with security agents, manning the national secretariat of the ruling party, who drilled him before allowing him to evacuate the personal belongings of his principal.

Taking the aide through rigorous screening process, including itemizing the belongings he came to evacute with taxis, the security agents had insisted that he will not be allowed until they get clearance from the administrative department.

Although the personal effects are majorly portraits, greeting card and family pictures without any documents, the security had insisted that the order from above directed them not allow any of the sacked national officer remove even least of their item without authorisation.

Perhapsaware of the imminent fate that will befall him, a source told Daily Sun correspondent that aides to the sacked national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had ransacked his office, removing all his personal belongings.

Our correspondent, who witnessed the incident of security agents stoping the aide to a national officer, can report that they later granted him permission after ensuring he did include any document.

Daily Sun can also report that the pictures of sacked national chairman, have been removed from the two giant billboards mounted at both the entrance gate and inside the secretariat, leaving only President Muhammadu Buhari’s poster.

Only on Thursday, shortly after the dissolution of the NWC, jubilant secretariat staff had angrily and horridly pulled down all Oshiomhole’s portraits in all the offices and reception to register their anger over what they described as Oshiomhole’s draconian reign.

Asked why they are pulling down the portraits, an aggrieved staff simply said: “He is no longer part of this place. He has expired. Let him go, we are tired of him and don’t want him back here again. Just the few years he stayed here, we saw hell.”