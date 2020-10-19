Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) faction loyal to Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has approached the Supreme Court for the interpretations of Court of Appeal Sokoto judgement that voided the ruling of Zamfara State High Court which nullifies the party Congresses.

The faction’s Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun said they are going to the Supreme Court to clear the ambiguity which the judgment has created.

“There is misconception of the judgment within Yari’s faction which we Marafa faction have decided to appeal to Supreme Court for interpretation of the judgment, so that they will clearly know what the judgment means,” he said.

He said the judgement of the Court of Appeal Sokoto is misinterpreted by the former governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar’s faction that is why it thinks the Appeal Court has given the mandate to be in control of the party.

Bakyasuwa said before the August 7th judgment of the Zamfara state High Court which nullifies the APC congresses, there was a federal High Court ruling which ordered the two factions to maintain Status Quo.

“The Appeal Court Sokoto judgement did not give any consequential order, therefore by the Appeal Court ruling we still maintain Status Quo,” he said.

The faction’s Publicity Secretary chided the national headquarters of the party for all the crisis in the state due to their injustice and partiality.

“We have written many times but the national body closed their eyes, closed their ears on Zamfara issues and everybody except those who don’t want the truth knows that there are lots of problems in APC in Zamfara state,” he said.

Bakyasuwa said it is erroneous for people to think that the Senator Marafa’s faction don’t want APC to gain peace in Zamfara state.

“We the Senator Marafa’s faction intends to end political impunity so that true democracy take roots in Zamfara state,” he said.

Bakyasuwa said without true reconciliation, the party will continue to lose its grip on the state political landscape.

“If impunity is not stopped in APC, we still continue to lose everything,” he warned.

It will be recalled that the Appeal Court Sokoto had last Thursday voided the ruling of Zamfara State High Court which nullifies the APC congresses which produced the current APC executives at the ward, local government and state levels.