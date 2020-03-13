Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Efforts to get the embattled national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole out at all cost has continued with the resolution of South South leaders to replace him with Victor Giadom even in acting capacity.

They also insisted that the party’s National Executive Committee scheduled for next week Tuesday, must hold.

They have also urged all members of the party from the six states in the geographical zone to attend the meeting, saying the NEC is the only democratic instrument of the party authorized to do so by its constitution.

These decisions were reached onThursday night in Abuja, at Edo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, despite the call by the national vice chairman, South South, Hillard Eta, for the boycott of meeting of the ruling party.

A communique released at the end of the meeting was read by the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

It said seven ministers, serving National Assembly members, former ministers, former governors, former NASS members, and all zonal and state executive members of the party attended the zonal caucus meeting.

The leaders included the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Power, Goddy Agba; Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; former Edo State governor Oserheimen Osunbor; immediate past Director General of Nigerian Maritime Safety Administration Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside and Senator Ndoma Egba.

Others present were former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani; factional chairman of Edo State chapter of the party, Anselm Ojezua, Senator Domingo Obende and Senator James Akpan Udoedege, including Sam Sam Jaja, former TUC President, Peter Esele among others.

The communique noted in part, “at the meeting, the leaders of the zone deliberated extensively on situation in the party and at the end of the meeting, they adopted the following resolutions:

“That as a party, we commend our brother, the acting chairman of the APC, Victor Giadom, for rising to the occasion by providing leadership for the party in this trying times.

“That we fully support the convening of the National Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday March 17, as the NEC is the only recognised organ under the constitution of our party to resolve the APC crisis.

“That we insist that the party should respect the current zoning arrangement by retaining the chairmanship of our great party in the South-South zone even in an acting capacity.

“We resolved that the most senior officer of the party from the zone, being the national acting secretary, Chief Victor Giadom, should be confirmed acting national chairman for the time-being.

“We urged all our brothers and sisters from the zone to fully embrace the NEC meeting and not boycott the emergency NEC meeting, which has been slated for Tuesday March 17th. Because boycott in a democratic environment is always counterproductive.”