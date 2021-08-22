From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The ruling All-Progressive Congress (APC) in Gombe Central Senatorial District has announced the resolution of stakeholders of the party to eschew bitterness and rancour for the betterment of the party.

This is coming amidst growing tension about opposition within the party, however, the party disclosed that the stakeholders believed to have formed a faction within the party has unanimously resolved to operate as a one, united family under the state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

This was contained in a communique issued at a meeting of the party stakeholders from Gombe Central Senatorial District which was held on Sunday in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The stakeholders commended the state governor, for they described as a “phenomenal performance in the first phase of his 4 years tenure. They said, “his unprecedented, diverse and equitable distribution of developmental programs and projects both completed and ongoing not only in the zone but the entire state, has placed Gombe State on the trajectory of sustainable development”.

The groups also announced that the stakeholders unanimously passed a “Vote of Confidence in the governor, and “declare our unflinching support, solidarity, unalloyed loyalty and unshakeable stand with his policies, laudable programs and political direction”.

The stakeholders further congratulated the Governor, “for the successful conduct of an all-inclusive, hitch-free, credible, free and fair ward congresses, devoid of any rancour and acrimony in line with the provisions of our great party’s constitution and guidelines”.

They added saying, “We commend the governor’s political sagacity and magnanimity as well as his avowed commitment to the growth and consolidation of the gains of our great party in the state and country in general.

We wish to also commend and appreciate the governor for the various appointments given to our sons and daughters into key positions from the zone,” the stakeholders stated.