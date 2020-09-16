From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group under the auspices of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPS) has petitioned President Muhmmadu Buhari and the Acting National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Mai Mala Buni, to caution party members in Zamfara State to eschew actions capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, PAPS Chairman, Dr. Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, claimed that the crisis in the state had claimed the lives of 6,313 people, adding that while 3,670 were kidnapped, over N2,805,047 was paid as ramsome.

Shinkafi also alleged that 25,050 children were orphaned while 6,4083 women were widowed during the period, adding that over 1.5 million livestocks were rustled and many houses, motorcycles, cars and assorted grains were destroyed.

According to him; “we write to call the attention of Nigerians and the world to a disaster waiting to occur in Zamafara State which has hitherto been the hot bed of armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling until the inauguration of the present administration of the Executive Governor Of Zamfara State, Hon Mohammed Bello Mutawalle.

“It is on record that at the inception of the present administration of Governor Mutawalle, he declared a cease fire and an amnesty to all armed bandits and cattle rustlers in Zamfara State which had brought relative peace to the otherwise restive state.

“However, in the last few weeks, Intelligence reports available to us, have uncovered plots by some factional members of the APC in Zamfara State to breach the existing peace the good people of Zamfara State are enjoying presently.

“There is an evil plan to disrupt the peace restored by the administration of Governor Matawalle, that initiated peace and alternative dispute resolution with the deadly armed bandits in the state for the past one year.

“Bloodletting, killings, kidnapping, armed robbery, displacements and wanton destruction and dislocation of people from their country homes, cattle rustling has drastically reduced to the barest minimum in all the nooks and crannies of Zamfara State.

The uncovered plots to destabilize the state sponsored by the factional leaders of the APC loyal to the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State in the last one year.

“We call on the Governor of Zamfara State not to fold his hands and watch disgruntled and desperate politicians most of whom are serial elections losers to disrupt the peace the restoration government has laboured so hard to restore, and bring back the lost glory of the state. Therefore, the security agencies should be on the red alert to arrest the ugly situation before it degenerates into a full blown crisis.

“The administration of Governor Matawalle has been called times without number to examine the role of bitter politicians in the complexity of the escalating rate of banditry in the state. Inspite of the unpararalled efforts of the governor in bring lasting peace to the state in the last one year. Pockets of armed banditry attacks and cattle rustling have persistedl” the group noted.