Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja has given reason as why it deployed its personnel to the party secretariat of the All Progressive Congress(APC), in Abuja.

The police said there were there to maintain law and order and nothing more.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement maintained that the police did not seal the party secretariat as its being alleged in the media but to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC National Secretariat.

Mba statement reads; “Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed to the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress, located at Blantyre Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja. The deployment is a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the Secretariat.

“The presence of police personnel at the Secretariat is not to seal-up the Complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC National Secretariat.

“Members of the APC as well as staff of the Secretariat are therefore at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the Secretariat as always”.