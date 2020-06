Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Leader of the dissolved All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), Sadiq Abubakar, has urged youth members of the party to support the newly constituted Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

Sadiq, who made the appeal in a statement he issued in Abuja, expressed confidence in the ability of the committee chairman, Mai Mala Buni, to turn around the fortune of the party.