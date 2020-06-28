Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Cross River State chapter, has denied suspending the immidiate past acting National Chairman of the party, Ntufam Hilliard Eta.

A statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Bassy Ita, disassociated itself from the purported suspension, insisting that Ita membership is not in any doubt.

According to the statement; “The attention of the State Executive Committee of the APC, Cross River State has been drawn to a trending media report following a letter signed by one Francis Ekpenyong alluding to the purported suspension of Ntufam Hilliard Eta by the party Exco.

“For purpose clarification, we wish to categorically that the said letter does not emanate from the State Executive Committee of our party neither is there any plan whatsoever to suspend the aforementioned party leader.

“While we dissociate from the said letter or publication, we want to draw the attention of the public to the fact that the signatory to the said letter is known to be a dissident whose stock in trade is to cause mischief in the party for his commercial gains.

“The said signatory is not and has never been the Secretary of our party and can be better described as an impostor. Hilliard Eta’s membership of our party remains intact just as he has never committed any constitutional breach that would warrant his suspension.

“We call on party men and women to continue to put intrinsic confidence in our leaders and the leadership especially in the renewed and ongoing bid to reconcile and reunite various interests and tendencies.

Members of the public are also advised to disregard the said letter and the purported suspension as it is not a product of the Cross River State Executive Committee of our party.

“In same light we advise those who would wave the professional protocol of balance to always call us or do a thorough investigation of such stories as a way of sustaining the credibility of their publication and their outfits,” the statement read.